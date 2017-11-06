Chautauqua County Man Cited for Driving onto Flooded Road

A Chautauqua County man faces charges after his vehicle became stuck on a flooded road in Stockton Monday.

It happened on South Stockton-Cassadaga Road around 7:35 a.m.

Gerald Haley, 52, was heading south when he drove around two sets of road closure signs and his vehicle became partially submerged and stranded in the flooded roadway, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The Stockton Fire Department, Sheriff's Office and a citizen helped Haley at the scene.

He was cited with failing to obey a traffic control device.

