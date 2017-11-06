Two Victims who Drowned in Flooded Home Identified

The coroner has identified the two people who were killed after the foundation of a home collapsed on Erie's east side Sunday night.

Michael Macgurn, 55, and Gary Hoffman, 59, were found dead by the fire department scuba team, according to the Erie County Coroner.

Both lived there and were brother-in-laws, the coroner said.

Their deaths have been ruled accidental due to drowning.

It happened at 504 East 30th Street as heavy thunderstorms and rain, which brought tornado warnings, rolled through the Erie region.

Flood waters rose in the front yard causing a wall of the home to collapse and send water rushing inside.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone told Erie News Now that eight feet of water was inside the house when firefighters arrived, not only accumulating in the basement but also on the first floor.

Neighbors at the scene told Erie News Now flooding has been a longtime problem in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.