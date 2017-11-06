National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Touchdown in Millcreek

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down near the K-Mart Plaza at West 26th Street in Millcreek Township Sunday night.

It then moved east into the City of Erie.

The tornado dissipated near on West 36th Street between Emerson and Washington.

An EF1 tornado can have winds of 86-110 mph.

This is a developing story. Watch Erie News Now live starting at 5 p.m. for the latest.

