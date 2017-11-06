Emergency Polling Place Change Made for Some Erie County Voters

Sunday's heavy rain and flooding has caused an emergency change in polling places for voters who cast their ballots at the Belle Valley Fire Station, the Erie County Board of Elections announced Monday afternoon.

Residents of Millcreek Township Districts 1 and 21 will vote at Belle Valley Elementary School instead. The school is located at 5300 Henderson Road, which is just a short distance from fire station. Signs have already been posted announcing the change.

Voters are asked to enter through the schools front door. They will cast their ballots in the gymnasium, which is on the left after entering.

NOT SURE WHERE YOU VOTE? Find your polling place »

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.