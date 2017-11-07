Storms, Tornado Damage Garage in Millcreek Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Storms, Tornado Damage Garage in Millcreek Township

Posted: Updated:

Parts of Millcreek Township suffered heavy damage after a tornado touched down Sunday night.

It left a mess in the backyard of one home just off Legion Road.

The garage was totally wiped out. Cement blocks landed on a truck, and a steel beam ended up on the top of another car. 

A tree in the backyard was splintered by the wind, lightning and rain.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com