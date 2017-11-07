National Weather Service: Ashtabula Storm Was Tornado - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

National Weather Service: Ashtabula Storm Was Tornado

The National Weather Service now says it was a tornado that caused extensive damage Sunday night in southern Ashtabula County.

Yesterday's initial survey said it was powerful straight line winds that tore into homes along Route 322 in Williamsfield Township.

Luckily no one was seriously hurt.

But about 15 homes were destroyed or suffered significant damage.

Today the National Weather Service in Cleveland said after an expanded survey, officials have determined the storm as an EF-2 tornado that hit the area with winds between 111 and 135 miles per hour.

