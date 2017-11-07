Joe Schember to be Next Mayor of Erie

For the first time in 12 years, Erie will have a new mayor.

It was a close race between Republican candidate, John Persinger, and Democratic candidate, Joe Schember.

Schember took a 6% lead in the race, and won by 1,257 votes.

Schember says, he believes, it was his door to door strategy that really helped him pull through.

During his campaign, Schember proclaimed his past work experiences as reasons why he would make a good mayor. These include, work he did at PNC Bank, where he was in charge of all the bank branches in Northwest Pennsylvania. He also spent six years on Erie City Council from 2006-2012.

Schember was victorious in the May primary over several well-known opponents.

Right now, his number one goal is bringing family-sustaining jobs to the city of Erie.