Average voter turnout in local election year

The Erie County Clerk's office was counting the 1,700 absentee votes into Tuesday night.

Even with those coming in, voter turnout was about average for a non-presidential election year.

Erie County Clerk of Elections, Doug Smith said about 32.6% of registered voters made their way to the polls Tuesday.

Typically, voter turnout percentage is in the thirties for local election years.

Smith said sometimes primaries get a bigger turnout because of more options in each party, and although he didn't have the exact numbers in front of him, he believes this year's primary had a slightly bigger turnout than Tuesday.

"Obviously we're always looking for as a high of a percentage as we can get, but it is what it is, and I guess it'll be up to some analysts to figure out why we ended up where we did," said Smith.

The total number of voters in Erie County was about 62,000.