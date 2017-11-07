New Faces Elected to Erie County Council

Two new faces will be joining Erie County Council.

In the fourth district, Democrat Carl Anderson defeated Republican Paul Hirsch with 66 person of votes.

Anderson will replace Jay Breneman, who instead ran unsuccessfully for Erie Mayor in the primary.

In the sixth district, Republican Scott Rastetter finished on top with 54% of votes.

Rastetter will replace current Councilman Ed Dimattio, who ran unsuccessfully for Erie County Executive in the primary.

In the first district, Democratic incumbent Kathy Fatica earned 58 percent of the vote to finish the last two years of her husband's term.

Republican challenger Robert Yates finished with 42 percent.

Democrat Andre Horton won the second district. He ran unopposed.

