Some new and old faces elected to Erie County Council

In the fourth district, Democrat Carl Anderson defeated Republican Paul Hirsh with 67% of votes.

Anderson will replace Jay Breneman, who instead ran for Erie Mayor in the primary.

In the sixth district for Erie County Council, Republican Scott Rastetter finished on top with 54% of the vote.

Rastetter will replace current Councilman Ed Dimattio, who ran unsuccessfully for Erie Sounty Executive in the primary.

In the district one race for Erie County Council, Democratic incumbent Kathy Fatica will retain her seat, with 58% of the vote. She will finish the last two years of her husband's term.

Republican challenger Robert Yates finished with 42%.

Democrat Andre Horton won the second district, he was running unopposed.