Bock Defeats Juliante in Race for Millcreek Township Supervisor

Millcreek Township officially has a new supervisor.

Republican candidate Jim Bock has defeated his Democratic opponent Jess Juliante.

Surrounded by family and friends, Bock, 54, watched the numbers come in Tuesday night, at Presque Isle Pizza on West 32nd Street.

With 100 percent of the votes counted, here are the numbers:

Jim Bock (R) 8,143 58%

Jess Juliante (D) 5,772 41%

Write-in 21 .15%

As a retired state trooper, Bock is pushing for a study of police coverage and pledging to work on fixing flooding problems throughout the township.

"It's really gratifying to see the support I'm getting from the Millcreek community,” said Bock. “I've heard a lot of positive comments at the polls.”

Juliante, 65, and his supporters met at the Elks Lodge on Peninsula Drive, where he conceded to Bock around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"I wish Jim well,” said Juliante. “I hope he does a good job and Millcreek Township will move on.”

Bock will now take over the duties of four-term incumbent Brian McGrath, who is retiring after serving 24 years as supervisor.