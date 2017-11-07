Jim Bock Defeats Jess Jiuliante in Race for Millcreek Township S - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jim Bock Defeats Jess Jiuliante in Race for Millcreek Township Supervisor

Posted: Updated:

Millcreek Township officially has a new supervisor.

Republican candidate Jim Bock has defeated his Democratic opponent Jess Juliante.

Surrounded by family and friends, Bock, 54, watched the numbers come in Tuesday night, at Presque Isle Pizza on West 32nd Street.

With 100 percent of the precincts counted, here are the numbers:

Jim Bock (R)           8,393     58.09%

Jess Jiuliante (D)     6,034     41.76%

Write-in                         21     .15%

As a retired state trooper, Bock is pushing for a study of police coverage and pledging to work on fixing flooding problems throughout the township.

"It's really gratifying to see the support I'm getting from the Millcreek community,” said Bock.  “I've heard a lot of positive comments at the polls.”

Juliante, 65, and his supporters met at the Elks Lodge on Peninsula Drive, where he conceded to Bock around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"I wish Jim well,” said Juliante. “I hope he does a good job and Millcreek Township will move on.”

Bock will now take over the duties of four-term incumbent Brian McGrath, who is retiring after serving 24 years as supervisor.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com