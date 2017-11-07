Erie City Council numbers are in

Four people were elected to Erie City Council Tuesday night.

Returning Democrats Jim Winarski and Casimir Kwitowski will continue their position on Erie City Council.

Democrats Liz Allen and Kathleen Schaaf will take the seats of Curtis Jones Jr. and Dave Brennan. Jones Jr. was term limited and Brennan decided to not run again.

Republican Dan Nick will not receive a seat on council, with only 11% of the vote.