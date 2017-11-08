Oligeri Waiting for Official Results

The Republican candidate for Erie County Executive, Art Oligeri, says he is not ready yet to concede the race to incumbent Kathy Dahlkemper.

The businessman watched the returns with family, friends, and supporters at the Maennerchor Club.

He said he felt his message of cutting spending resonated with many voters, both Republican and Democrat.

Oligeri said he will wait for the official vote count to see if there were any errors that could make up the narrow margin he is trailing by in the unofficial results.

He said, "Anything is possible when you are less than even 1%. Anything can happen and we will just have to wait and see."

Oligeri said he has no regrets and thinks his message of cutting spending resonated with a lot of voters.