Man who Police Say Threatened Worker Turns Himself In

The man who threatened an employee at a grocery store turned himself in to Millcreek Police Wednesday afternoon.

He is cooperating with the investigation. It will be up to the employee to decide whether to press charges, according to police.

It happened at the Wegmans at 5028 West Ridge Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

An older man went to the customer service desk to ask a question, but he became upset and started making several threatening comments to the worker, who told him it was not possible to take care of his request, police said.

No weapons were displayed, but the incident alarmed the employees, according to police.

