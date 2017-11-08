Millcreek Police Attempt to Identify Man who Threatened Worker

Millcreek Township Police are attempting to identify a man who threatened an employee at a grocery store.

It happened at the Wegmans at 5028 West Ridge Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

An older man went to the customer service desk to ask a question, but he became upset and started making several threatening comments to the worker, who told him it was not possible to take care of his request, police said.

No weapons were displayed, but the incident alarmed the employees, according to police.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect in the pictures is asked to call Patrolman Presnar at 814-838-9515 ext. 550 or the Millcreek Police Tipline at 814-836-9271.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.