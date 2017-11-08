First Trans Person Ever Elected in Pennsylvania Wins a Seat on Erie's School Board

There is another race that's making big headlines, and not just here in Erie.



Erie voters elected the first transgender person ever in Pennsylvania, for a seat on the Erie School Board.

Tyler Titus took home a victory Tuesday night and will now serve on the Erie School Board.

He will be the first open trans person elected in Pennsylvania.

He won one of the four open seats on the Erie school board with 18 percent of the votes.

He is a licensed professional councilor and has experience working in public and private Erie schools.

Throughout his campaign he often focused on spreading the message of being positive.

Victory Fund President and CEO Aisha Moodie-Mills released a statement about Titus's win that read, “Tyler Titus shattered a lavender ceiling in Pennsylvania today – and his victory will resonate well beyond state boundaries. Trans people remain severely underrepresented in our politics and government, and now more than ever we need trans voices like Tyler’s in the halls of power. This is a historic night for trans candidates across the country – and Tyler is part of a vanguard of leaders who are determined to be part of the conversation on issues that affect their lives.”

Victory Fund is an organization which works to change the face and voice of America's politics and achieve equality for LGBT Americans by increasing the number of openly LGBT officials at all level of government.