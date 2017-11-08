Teens Face Trial in August Robbery of Woman in West Erie

All three teens charged as adults with robbing a woman in west Erie in August are heading to trial.

Ethan Hefton, Stephen Godfrey III, both 17, and Reece Dorsey, 16, waived their right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. They were charged as adults with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft and receiving stolen property under the Fisher Bill.

The robbery happened on West 26th Street Aug. 21 around 6:30 a.m.

Their arrests came after Erie police released surveillance video of the suspects on Facebook and to Erie News Now.

The suspects told investigators many people told them they were seen on surveillance video on television.

The trio robbed a woman as she was walking to the bus, on her way to work, police said. She tried to defend herself by pulling a knife on the three men, but Hefton grabbed her knife and used it to rob her of her personal belongings, according to investigators.

Hefton is also charged with aggravated assault for threatening to stab her with the knife.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.