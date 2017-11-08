Historical Tower at Presque Isle Relocated - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Historical Tower at Presque Isle Relocated

Posted: Updated:

Part of the multi-purpose trail at Presque Isle State Park was closed for a while Wednesday while crews worked to relocate a historical tower.

The park has started the beginning phase of restoring the emergency intake tower.

The project is a collaboration between Erie Water Works and Alex Roofing.

Contractors spent Wednesday morning lifting the structure from the water onto a barge.

It will then be moved to Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair where it will be restored.

Once it is finished, the tower will eventually return to Presque Isle.

