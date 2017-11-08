Local Elementary School Recognizes National Young Reader Week

Today, students from Robison Elementary School in the Fort Leboeuf school district. sat around the "campfire" as their Principal, Jennifer Hopkins read the children's book "Stella and Roy Go Camping" to all the students.

It's part of Pizza Hut's "Book It" program, which challenges school principals K-6 to read stories to their students throughout an entire school day.



Principal Hopkins read to nearly 500 students today and says it's important to continue to spreading the benefits of being a young reader .

"It just means a lot." said Hopkins "We are always a literacy-based school, and we wanna show how important reading is and so we're spending the whole day reading together."

At the end of the week, Pizza Hut will grant a Principal a supply of books for the entire school.