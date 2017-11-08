Logistics Plus Expands Operations with Acquisition of Business - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

A company in downtown Erie continues to expand.

Logistics Plus has acquired complete ownership of Lynx Fulfillment.

The company, which is based out of Olean, New York, specializes in customized packing and shipping orders.

Logistics Plus used to partially own Lynx, but under the new agreement, Lynx will now be re-branded as Logistics Plus Fulfillment Solutions.

Both companies said the agreement will help them to better serve clients that use their services.

Logistics Plus owner Jim Berlin said his company has grown by 50 percent in the past 21 years.

