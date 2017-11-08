New Lake Erie Wine Country President & CEO is a Captain in Merch - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Lake Erie Wine Country President & CEO is a Captain in Merchant Marine



This Friday marks the start of the second, consecutive "Harvest Wine Weekends" celebrated across Lake Erie Wine Country. While the event is a tradition across the local wine country, there's changes ahead. One of the big one's, is the naming of a new President and CEO. 

Shaun Smith is a Captain in the Merchant Marine. The Buffalo native recently took the job of running Lake Erie Wine Country, which is home to more than 20 wineries across Erie County and into Western New York. 

Smith has a marketing background, and says one of the main goals moving into the new year, is branding Lake Erie Wine Country so that everyone knows what it is, and is all about. 

Smith says, "It represents a wonderful opportunity both for me personally and for the region. We have the most beautiful region in the world and i want everyone to know that."  He and the Lake Erie Wine Country Board will be working on a strategic plan to strengthen the organization. 

