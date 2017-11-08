New Lake Erie Wine Country President, CEO is Captain in Merchant Marine

This Friday marks the start of the second consecutive Harvest Wine Weekends celebrated across Lake Erie Wine Country.

While the event is a tradition, Lake Erie Wine Country has a new president and CEO.

Shaun Smith, who is a Buffalo native and Captain in the Merchant Marine, recently took the job.

Lake Erie Wine Country is a consortium of 24 wineries in Erie County and Western New York.

Smith has a marketing background and said one of the main goals for the new year is branding Lake Erie Wine Country, so that everyone knows what it is.

"It represents a wonderful opportunity both for me personally and for the region," said Smith. "We have the most beautiful region in the world and i want everyone to know that."

Smith and the Lake Erie Wine Country Board will be working on a strategic plan to strengthen the organization.

