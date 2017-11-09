Ribbon Cutting for New IHOP in Millcreek Set for Next Week

The new IHOP in Millcreek Township will open Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Scott Enterprises-owned franchise was built at the site of the former Taki's Restaurant on West 12th Street just west of Peninsula Drive.

The longtime diner was torn down to make way for the second International House of Pancakes in Erie County.

The other IHOP on Peach Street is also owned by the same company.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday with a special honor for Taki's.

