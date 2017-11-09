Former Hamot Hospital Leaders Recognized with Louis J. Tullio Co - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Hamot Hospital Leaders Recognized with Louis J. Tullio Community Service Award

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie Mayor-Elect Joe Schember delivered the keynote address during a ceremony Wednesday honoring some longtime members of the Erie healthcare community.

John Malone and Scott Kern each received the 2017 Louis J. Tullio Community Service Award during the Erie Regional Chamber's Celebration of Excellence ceremony.

Malone served as CEO at Hamot Medical Center when it affiliated with UPMC in 2011. Kern was chair of the board at the time.

Their leadership created a number of services now available at the hospital and more than $300,000,000 in capital projects in the Erie region.

"All of the services, the physicians, the recruitment and the investment in UPMC Hamot since the affiliation has been everything we'd hoped for and more," said Malone.

"It's a great honor," said Kern. "We're very excited about all of the things that are going on in Erie and the commitment that UPMC has made to Erie."

Both winners said the financial investment will continue through 2021.

