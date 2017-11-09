Family Friend Helping Fatal Flood Victims

It has been a tragic week for a local family, after two brothers-in-law drowned during Sunday’s storms. Michael Macgurn and Gary Hoffman died after flood waters came rushing into their East 30th Street home.

They drowned after flood waters that had accumulated at the intersection broke through the front wall of their house and trapped them inside.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone told Erie News Now that eight feet of water was inside the house when firefighters arrived, not only accumulating in the basement but also on the first floor.

After emergency crew left, the home was robbed.

So, family friend, Heather Breece, set up a GoFundMe account to help cover expenses for the family. Specifically, find a new home for Gary’s son, Nick.

“My heart aches because I know, you know I know Nick, and his mom, and of course Gary and Mike. Just to know what a great family they are, and what kind people, I just can't say that enough, and, such a tragedy couldn't happen to nicer people,” says Heather.

