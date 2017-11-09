Man Wanted in Erie Home Invasion Robbery, Shooting Arrested

An Erie teenager charged in a home invasion robbery that ended in a shooting is now behind bars.

Demond Williams, 18, was arraigned Monday on charges including aggravated assault and robbery.

It happened Sept. 14 inside a home in the 600 block of West 10th Street.

Police said Williams is one of two men who forced their way into the home and then shot a man in the arm.

District Judge Sue Mack set his bond at $200,000.

