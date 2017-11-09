Bond Reduced for Man Charged in Road Rage Incident

The man charged in connection to a road rage incident returned to court Tuesday.

The most serious charge against Alexander Robles-Barreto, 25, was dropped.

He faced a list of charges including aggravated assault for the September incident.

Police said he got out of his car after an accident on Peach Street, got into an argument with the other driver, hit the other driver with a pistol and ran into the woods.

His bond was also reduced from $25,000 to $10,000.

