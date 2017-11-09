Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Man Waives Hearing

The case moves forward for the Erie woman accused of hitting an killing a man in April.

Saveria Russo, 27, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

Millcreek Police said she hit and killed Neil Schmalenbach, 84, around 2 a.m. on April 16 as he was walking along West 38th Street near Lancaster Road.

She then fled the scene, but later turned herself in.

Russo faces charges including accidents involving death, careless driving and driving under suspension.

She remains free on bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.