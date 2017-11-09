Two Pounds of Meth Seized in Jamestown, New York Traffic Stop

Investigators seized two pounds of meth during a traffic stop Monday in Jamestown, New York, according to police.

Ernest Cauley, 26, and Zackiel Fields, 22, have been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

It happened at Hazeltine Ave. and Baker St. around 1:35 p.m.

During the traffic stop, police said they found the meth inside the vehicle.

Both are expected to face additional charges, according to Jamestown Police.

Anyone with information on the illegal sale or trafficking of drugs is asked to call the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force Anonymous Tip Line at 716-483-8477.

