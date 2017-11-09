Titusville Police Searching for Missing Man

Erie police have charged three men with the burglary of the house where two men drowned during Sunday night's storm.More >>
He was indicted Tuesday by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti Suttley.More >>
Erie News Now has learned the site of the former historic Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs has been sold.More >>
It was reported at the Country Fair at 7495 Main Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Waldameer Amusement Park closed after Labor Day. But while the visitors are gone, work continues to prepare for next year.More >>
It has been a tragic week for a local family, after two brothers-in-law drowned during Sunday’s storms. Michael Macgurn and Gary Hoffman died after flood waters came rushing into their East 30th Street home.More >>
An EF1 tornado touched down in Millcreek Township Sunday night before moving east into the City of Erie, according to the National Weather Service.More >>
