Titusville Police Searching for Missing Man

Titusville Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Edward Harvey, 59, was reported missing two weeks ago, according to police.

Since then, police have conducted searches, spoken to friends and family, reviewed phone records and looked into nearly 20 tips about sightings without success.

Police believe Harvey could be in the Erie area or may have headed south, which he typically does this time of year.

Harvey will likely be on foot because he did not have a vehicle, police said. He is a smaller-framed man who is about 5 foot 7 inches tall and approximately 135 pounds with gray hair and a well-groomed beard. Harvey may be wearing a hoodie, jeans, work boots and possibly a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 814-223-3008.

