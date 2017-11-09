Texas Roadhouse Offers Free Lunch for Veterans, Active Duty Military

Texas Roadhouse, including the Erie location, is inviting veterans and active duty members of the United States Military for a free lunch Saturday.

All active, retired or former United States military can choose from one of ten entrees and two sides to enjoy, along with a drink, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

Guest must show proof of service, such as a military or VA card or discharge papers.

This is the seventh year the restaurant chain said it has offered a free lunch to honor the men and women of our armed forces for Veterans Day.

The Texas Roadhouse in Erie is located at 7475 Peach Street.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.