Texas Roadhouse Offers Free Lunch for Veterans, Active Duty Mili - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Texas Roadhouse Offers Free Lunch for Veterans, Active Duty Military

Posted: Updated:

Texas Roadhouse, including the Erie location, is inviting veterans and active duty members of the United States Military for a free lunch Saturday.

All active, retired or former United States military can choose from one of ten entrees and two sides to enjoy, along with a drink, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

Guest must show proof of service, such as a military or VA card or discharge papers.

This is the seventh year the restaurant chain said it has offered a free lunch to honor the men and women of our armed forces for Veterans Day.

The Texas Roadhouse in Erie is located at 7475 Peach Street.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com