Erie County Honors Service, Sacrifice of Veterans - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Honors Service, Sacrifice of Veterans

Posted: Updated:

Veterans Day is Saturday, but those who have served were honored Thursday at the Erie County Courthouse.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper hosted a wreath-laying ceremony inside the courthouse.

Dahlkemper, the director of the Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs, and County Councilman Jay Breneman all shared what Veterans Day means to them.

They said the ceremony is a way to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The courthouse will be closed Friday in observation of Veterans Day.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com