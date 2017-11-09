Erie County Honors Service, Sacrifice of Veterans

Veterans Day is Saturday, but those who have served were honored Thursday at the Erie County Courthouse.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper hosted a wreath-laying ceremony inside the courthouse.

Dahlkemper, the director of the Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs, and County Councilman Jay Breneman all shared what Veterans Day means to them.

They said the ceremony is a way to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The courthouse will be closed Friday in observation of Veterans Day.

