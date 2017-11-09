GE Workers Lend a Hand to Hope on Horseback

GE Transportation employees trained Thursday to become volunteers for Hope on Horseback.

Formally known as Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center, the organization specializes in relief therapy for people with disabilities through horseback riding.

They scrubbed saddles and did other chores around the complex and even experienced what is like for someone in a wheelchair to mount a horse.

GE employee Ella Danylko has volunteered at the complex for more than a decade and decided to share the organization's special impact with her colleagues.

"It's definitely priceless to be a volunteer," said Danylko. "You don't even realize how much it's doing for you, as well as the rider. It's very rewarding, and the riders are definitely what keeps me coming back. It's way beyond just the chores and even just hanging out with the horses; it totally changes people's lives."

The riding season ends next week, but Danylko said help is always needed at the Fairview complex and encourages volunteering year-round.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.