Three Suspects Arrested for Burglary at Home Where Two Men Drowned

ERIE, Pa. -

Erie police have charged three people in the burglary of the house where two men drowned during Sunday night's storm.

Michael MacGurn and Gary Hoffman died after flood waters came rushing into their East 30th Street home.

They drowned after flood waters broke through the front wall of their house and trapped them inside.

After emergency crews left, their home was burglarized. 

Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon.

They were arraigned and taken to the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond each.

Detectives questioned a fourth suspect.

The men are accused of stealing items that included two televisions, a tablet, a laptop, several guns, cash and collectibles.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover expenses for the family.

