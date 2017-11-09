Riverside Inn property has been sold, according to records

Erie News Now has learned the site of the former historic Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs has been sold.

A deed transfer for the two parcels of property was filed Nov. 6 with county registrar's office to Riverside Brewing, LLC, according to Crawford County online records.

The Riverside Inn was destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of May 2. The 132-year-old restaurant and hotel was a popular site for various events, including receptions, dinners, parties and more.

The site has remained fenced off to the public since the fire.

