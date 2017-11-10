Man Sought in Theft of Money from Dropped Wallet in Fairview Township

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information to track down the man who stole about $300 from a wallet dropped at a Fairview Township convenience store.

It was reported at the Country Fair at 7495 Main Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The victim's wallet fell from his pocket as he left the store, and a man entering the store picked it up and went directly to the men's restroom, State Police said.

The victim returned to the store and found the wallet in the bottom of the garbage inside the men's room, but the money was missing, according to investigators.

Surveillance video showed the suspect who picked up the wallet appears to be a white, non-hispanic man who is approximately 50-60 years of age with gray and black hair, glasses and a goatee, according to State Police. He was driving a gray Ford Fusion car with a white rear registration plate, troopers said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call State Police in Girard at 814-774-9611.

