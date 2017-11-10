Annual Veterans Day Parade Set for Saturday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Annual Veterans Day Parade Set for Saturday

The Erie V.A. Medical Center will host its annual Veterans Day parade Saturday.

It starts at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 26th and State Streets and marches south on State Street before proceeding to the V.A. Medical Center on East 38th Street.

The Veterans Day ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Elementary School, which is across the street from the V.A.

People are encouraged to line up along the parade route to honor Erie area veterans.

