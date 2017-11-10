Ten Injured in Van Rollover Accident on Interstate 90 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ten Injured in Van Rollover Accident on Interstate 90

Two people suffered serious injuries after the van they were riding in rolled over on Interstate 90 Friday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 40 in North East just before 8:30 a.m.

Ten people in the van were apparently on their way to Michigan for a karate tournament.

State Police said the driver lost control on the snow and ice covered road, began to slide and hit an embankment, which cause the vehicle to roll over.

Six juveniles and four adults were inside at the time. Most suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane for a while as crews worked to clear the scene.

