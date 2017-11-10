Philadelphia Man Charged for Bringing Drugs into SCI Albion - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Philadelphia Man Charged for Bringing Drugs into SCI Albion

A Philadelphia man has been arrested for bringing drugs into SCI Albion.

Traycee Hines, 23, is charged with contraband, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Hines removed balloons of unknown substances from his pockets and put them into a sandwich, according to State Police.

The sandwich with the balloons was seized, and all the evidence was collected, the trooper said.

Hines left the prison but was later arrested by State Police.

