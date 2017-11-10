Erie Plungers Collecting Donations for Polar Plunge

Teams are scrambling to meet their donation goals, as Erie's annual Polar Plunge is just a little over a week away.

Each year, teams raise money to take the plunge in Lake Erie to raise money for the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

This year, the Polar Plunge will be taking place at noon, on Saturday, November 18th, at Beach 7 in Presque Isle State Park.

Plungers have until next Wednesday, Nov. 15th, to register to take the plunge.

If you'd like to donate without jumping in the lake, there is also a "Too Chicken" option.

You can help support your favorite news team take their plunge, by sponsoring our Lilly Broadcasting team. Simply search the name of them or individual you'd like to donate to in the above link provided to make your donation.

For more information on the event, visit the Special Olympic's Polar Plunge website here.