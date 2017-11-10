Erie Plungers Collecting Donations for Polar Plunge - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Plungers Collecting Donations for Polar Plunge

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Teams are scrambling to meet their donation goals, as Erie's annual Polar Plunge is just a little over a week away.

Each year, teams raise money to take the plunge in Lake Erie to raise money for the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.
This year, the Polar Plunge will be taking place at noon, on Saturday, November 18th, at Beach 7 in Presque Isle State Park.
Plungers have until next Wednesday, Nov. 15th, to register to take the plunge.
If you'd like to donate without jumping in the lake, there is also a "Too Chicken" option.
You can help support your favorite news team take their plunge, by sponsoring our Lilly Broadcasting team. Simply search the name of them or individual you'd like to donate to in the above link provided to make your donation.

For more information on the event, visit the Special Olympic's Polar Plunge website here.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com