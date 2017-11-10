State College Ends Royals Run

The first year journey of the Erie High football program came to an abrupt halt Friday, as State College put up 48 points to end the Royals run in the state playoffs.

After an impressive last-second come from behind victory to win its first-ever District 10 6A Championship, Erie was looking to make more history with its first state playoff win. Tommy Friberg had different plans, as on just their second possession, the State College quarterback hooked up with Jeremy Bullock to put the Little Lions up 7-0 on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

State College doubled its lead late in the first quarter, as Cohen Russell rushed up the middle for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

Erie had a response in the second frame. The Royals went on an eight-play drive capped off by a Danny Blue touchdown run of 14 yards. The extra point was no good as Erie still trailed 14-6.

A botched punt in the second quarter may have been the turning point of the game. A snap by Erie went over the head of Tyler Viera and State College recovered at the Royals three with a short field. The Little Lions on the next play punched it in on an Isaiah Edwards run to go up 20-6 at the half.

State College fumbled the opening possession of the second half, however, Erie was unable to capitalize on the mistake. As the third quarter drew on, the Little Lions wore down the Royals with a mixture of pass and run to take a 27-6 lead.

State College put up 21 points in the third quarter to put the game away.