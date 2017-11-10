Pointe Foure Welcomes Retail Displays from Fashion Students

Mercyhurst Fashion Merchandising students teamed up with a local boutique for their "Fall Into Fashion" event.

Eighteen students spent the semester working on projects leading up to this big event.

Their focus was "retail detail," and their goal was to design a retail space for Erie's Pointe Foure Vintage Boutique.

From 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday night, folks attending the event were able to vote on their favorite displays. Attendees also enjoyed raffles, refreshments, and a 20% off coupon they could use while visiting the boutique.

Students involved in the event explained how this process has helped put their classroom skills to work with a real-life client. This event also helps support the importance of local business and entrepreneurship.