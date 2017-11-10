Grammy Nominated Historian Speaks at Local Campus - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Grammy Nominated Historian Speaks at Local Campus

ERIE, Pa. -

The Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center on the campus of Mercyhurst University, hosted an evening with historian Douglas Brinkley.
Brinkley, a professor of history at Rice University, was nominated for a Grammy for his liner notes for Gonzo, the life and work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson.
He has also written numerous books about presidents in the past.

Professor Brinkley has also taught at the Naval Academy, Princeton and Tulane University.

