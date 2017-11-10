Jamison gets His Revenge in the Ring

Total Knock Out by Erie News Now's, Jamison Hixenbaugh

Jamison tried his luck in the wrestling ring, and shocked us all.

Thursday night our own Jamison Hixenbaugh did a special report on the 10 year anniversary of Pro Wrestling Rampage in Erie.

Friday night, at the Saga Club, Jamison was right in the middle of the action.

He was about to be on sick leave for quite awhile, but Big League, John McChesney, injured him and all came to his rescue;

thanks to Big League. Then Jamison, "Clark Kent," delivered the final blow.

PWR will also have another show Saturday night at the Saga Club.