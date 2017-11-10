Roy Moore accusations are 'disingenuous,' says Alabama state Rep. Ed Henry

Alabama state Rep. Ed Henry, a Roy Moore supporter, said Friday he doesn't believe the women accusing the US Senate candidate of sexual misconduct, calling their claim "disingenuous."

"It is disingenuous in my opinion for 50-something-year-old women to come forward four weeks prior to a major senatorial election," Henry told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360."

An explosive Thursday in The Washington Post, based on interviews with more than 30 people, detailed allegations that the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama pursued sexual relationships with several girls when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his 30s, including alleged sexual contact with a 14-year-old.

"If he had anything like this in his past, it would've come out by now," Henry said. "And here we are right before a huge election with national implications between a Republican and a Democrat. All of sudden this is headline news. I am not buying it. It is political. It is political at every level."

The Alabama state legislator came under fire for suggesting the accusers should be prosecuted.

"If these women were, for 40 years -- had protected a sexual predator, they should be accomplices to whatever crimes have been committed," Henry told a Huntsville reporter. "If you know somebody, murdered somebody 40 years ago and you didn't say anything about it, you should be an accomplice to that crime. You have helped cover it up. You have helped keep it from going."

Henry told Cooper that his comments were taken out of context.

"We were talking more along the lines of in theory of people who are quiet about things that know are responsible," Henry said.

Henry went on to defend Moore, saying that "in this instance, Roy Moore is the victim. He is the victim of a political hack job."

When asked about Republicans pulling their support of Moore -- including two senators, Mike Lee of Utah and Steve Daines of Montana, who withdrew their endorsements Friday -- he called them "cowards."

"If you really believe that this is a good plan and you're going to allow simply the allegation -- no evidence, no corroboration -- and you're going to withdraw your support and you're an elected official, then I feel you're a coward," Henry said.