American Legion Serves Free Dinner for Veterans

The American Legion post in Wesleyville hosted a free, buffet dinner to honor local veterans.

The legion was packed with veterans and their families enjoying the meal.

Patriotic tunes were sung in a barbershop quartet style by the Flagship City Chorus, an Erie chapter of Sweet Adelines.

Students from the Cathedral Prep Air Force Junior ROTC program also helped serve food to the veterans.

