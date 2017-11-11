American Legion Serves Free Dinner for Veterans

The American Legion post in Wesleyville hosted a free, buffet dinner to honor local veterans.
The legion was packed with veterans and their families enjoying the meal.
Patriotic tunes were sung in a barbershop quartet style by the Flagship City Chorus, an Erie chapter of Sweet Adelines.
Students from the Cathedral Prep Air Force Junior ROTC program also helped serve food to the veterans.
Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>
Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>
Traycee Hines, 23, is charged with contraband, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.More >>
Traycee Hines, 23, is charged with contraband, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.More >>
Riverside Brewing Company has purchased the property and will soon build a brewery and restaurant.More >>
Riverside Brewing Company has purchased the property and will soon build a brewery and restaurant.More >>
The colder temps are also a reminder to dog owners , with the recent change in how you can chain your dog outside and how long the pets can be left out there.More >>
The colder temps are also a reminder to dog owners , with the recent change in how you can chain your dog outside and how long the pets can be left out there.More >>
The Saga Club hosts 10th anniversary for Pro Wrestling Rampage, and Erie News Now, Jamison Hixenbaugh fights as special guest wrestler.More >>
The Saga Club hosts 10th anniversary for Pro Wrestling Rampage, and Erie News Now, Jamison Hixenbaugh fights as special guest wrestler.More >>
It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 40 in North East just before 8:30 a.m.More >>
It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 40 in North East just before 8:30 a.m.More >>
He was indicted Tuesday by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti Suttley.More >>
He was indicted Tuesday by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti Suttley.More >>