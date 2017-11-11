Primanti Bros. Offering Free Sandwich to Veterans, Active Duty Military Saturday

Primanti Bros. is offering a classic Almost Famous sandwich free to all veterans and active duty military Saturday, Nov. 11.

The deal is available all day at all locations, including the Millcreek Mall.

There are customers will be asked to provide a military ID.

The Almost Famous sandwich consists of grilled meat, provolone cheese, sweet-and-sour slaw, french fries and tomatoes between two slices of thick Italian bread.

Primanti Bros. started as a cart selling sandwiches in Pittsburgh's Strip District to hungry truckers and has since grown as a restaurant and bar to 43 locations.

