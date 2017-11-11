Was that Louis C.K. apology really one at all?

For most of his career, Louis C.K. has been known as one of the most self-deprecating comics in the business.

So it should not have been a total shock when the comedian released a lengthy statement of apology Friday following the New York Times story published a day before that included sexual misconduct allegations from five women.

Louis C.K. did what many celebs have not, however, by admitting guilt.

"These stories are true," Louis C.K. said in his statement.

Compared to Harvey Weinstein, who denied rape and other accusations, and Kevin Spacey, who apologized but claimed he doesn't remember assaulting actor Anthony Rapp, Louis C.K.'s mea culpa is considered by some as a step in the right direction.

Still, the reaction to his admission, and his contention that he's "remorseful," has been decidedly mixed.

While some found it admirable that Louis C.K. fully copped to his offenses, others took to social media to say that his statement in no way negates what he did.

Some pointed out that the apology came after the revelations were made public, and Louis C.K. had lost a distribution deal for his movie, a forthcoming stand-up special with Netflix and his content was removed from HBO streaming services.

For years, there was chatter about Louis C.K.'s inappropriate behavior toward women.

As recently as September, the comic denied the charges to the New York Times, stating that they were "rumors."

And some noted that C.K., while apologetic, didn't actually say "I'm sorry" to the women. Nowhere in his nearly 500-word statement were there the words "sorry," "apology" or "apologize."

The one thing that many people think is a good thing: The comic says that while he has spent most of his career "talking and saying anything I want" he "will now step back and take a long time to listen."