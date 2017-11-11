Saturday morning kicked off the VA Medical Center’s annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony. Folks lined State Street for the parade, as it made its way from 26th & State to East 38th.

Before the parade even started, Janet Satyshur put two flags to honor veterans, like the ones in her own family.

"I think it's important that people show our military that we do support them. Our family has had three generations of military service, my father, my brother and my nephew,” she says.

Beyond all the fanfare of the parade, or any Veterans Day celebration, it's really about saying, "thanks" to our veterans.

"You see someone walking around with a service cap, walk over to them and shake their hand and say, "thank you." They don't want medals, they don't want big parties and such, a thank you is all they need,” Janet says.

However, at the ceremony after the parade, keynote speaker retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Peter Correa told veterans they need to have a response to the compliment, and it should be focused on their other brothers and sisters who served.

"When someone says, "thank you for your service," I say one, "It was an honor to serve." However, now you have the opportunity to serve the veterans that are coming back and need our support...what we have to do as a citizenry is, make sure that we're completing that promise to them, to make them whole, or make them as whole as possible. And to be supportive of their return back here, both emotionally, and financially,” he says.

For ways to help veterans, you can contact the VA Medical Center at 814-868-8661.